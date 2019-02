On today's Viewpoint NZ we're gearing up for the next bushfires.

Where will they strike next? And how can we prevent them?

Also on today's show:

• the endangered seagulls being fed on cold chips

Advertisement

• Ai Weiwei in Dunedin

• NZ's new Grand Prix champion is only 16 years old

• incredible Kiwis in Canterbury and Otangarei

• plus the Gib-fixer cutting his mates beards in Dunedin