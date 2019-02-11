A 32-year-old Auckland man has been charged over a triple fatal crash in November last year.

The crash happened in the early hours of the morning of November 11 on the Avalon Dr bypass road killing Auckland teenager Grace Hill, and Hamilton husband and wife, Jeremy and Tania Kay.

The man has been charged with three counts of manslaughter and one count of dangerous driving.

Their son Mitchell was driving the Holden Trax on the night and suffered moderate injuries. He was the only occupant in their vehicle to survive.

Grace's mother, Hayley Ellwood, told the Herald at the time of the crash that her daughter was amazing.

She was determined, strong-willed and incredibly funny with a big group of friends, she said.

Hill, 16, had just moved to Hamilton to live with her boyfriend, Mitchell.

Tania's boss at Lime Group, Phil Caldwell, described her as a lovely down-to-earth country lady, while Jeremy's band Tenfoot Leap also mourned the loss of their much-loved drummer.

Jeremy and Tania Kay also left behind a daughter, Courtney. A Givealittle has been set up for the siblings' future.

The man is due to appear in Hamilton District Court on Friday, February 15.