A man has been charged with murder after another man was killed following an argument at a beach suburb north of Auckland.

A 35-year-old man was killed last night following an argument between two people known to each other at Snells Beach near Warkworth, Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor said.

The incident was reported to police shortly after 11.30 last night.

A scene examination was ongoing today and residents in the area would notice a strong police presence, Proctor said.