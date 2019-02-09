A crash on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway is causing delays for Sunday morning commuters.

A motorist told the Herald it appeared a car had flipped upside down and was in the scrub on the side of SH20, heading westbound by the Puhinui Rd off ramp.

A crane is currently working to remove the vehicle.

NZTA Traffic cameras show traffic bumper to bumper in the two lanes on SH20. Photo / NZTA

"Traffic is at a standstill and some [people] are trying to cross a verge to get onto clear on ramp rather than sitting in queue," she said.

"Wouldn't be surprised if there's another crash if they keep doing that."

