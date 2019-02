An 80-year-old man has been treated by St John Ambulance staff after falling down a cliff in Northland.

The man fell around eight metres down the cliff near Waimatenui East Rd, south of Kaikohe.

St John Ambulance staff attended the incident, along with two Fire and Emergency New Zealand trucks.

A FENZ spokesman said the 80-year-old was in the care of ambulance staff upon their arrival.

He did not have any information on hand as to whether the man was seriously injured.