Fire and Emergency NZ crew leader Nathan Palmer cut his holiday in Christchurch short to come home and fight the flames in the hills around Nelson.

The vast burn is something he has seen abroad but not come up against locally.

Working the perimeter was tough work, made more draining when dragging a hose.

"It's quite physical work," Palmer said.

His team were clocking off at the end of 12 hours shifts dirty but also probably relieved to get a bit of breather, he said.

Palmer has not dealt with a fire of the same magnitude in New Zealand during more than two decades of experience.

But he had seen blazes like it in Australia.

"This probably comes on par with some of that."

Palmer praised the efforts of the community who were trying to help in any way they could including preparing food.

Wakefield resident Shelley Sims dropped everything to help.

On February 6, Sims found herself urgently packing lunches for the firefighters who would be spending hours in the air tackling the blaze from above.

Sims is a wholesale specialist at FreshBake in Brightwater.

There was a lack of staff rostered on in the bakery because it was a statutory holiday, and they needed to complete the work within a 50-minute window, she said.

"So I grabbed a customer who took their jacket off, washed their hands, and went out the back and started wrapping stuff.

"We couldn't have done it without him, 100 per cent."

Sims would find herself with another helper today as her 6-year-old daughter was unable to attend school.

About 7pm she told the Herald her family was preparing to leave their home on Hooper Place, and it seemed like they were among the last to go in their area.

There were lots of helicopters and small planes flying over ahead with Sims likening it to a "war zone".

About 120 police assisted with the initial evacuation in Wakefield.

Inspector Zane Hooper, Acting Tasman District Commander, said the additional area now to be evacuated is bound by Barton Lane to the north and Higgins Road to the east, through to Baigent Valley Rd to the south.

"Evacuated people are asked to either report to Saxton Stadium at Saxton Field, Main Rd Stoke, or call Civil Defence on 03 543 8400 and register their details.

"This is critically important so that authorities have the ability to contact you going forward.

"Additionally, there are new areas in which residents should be preparing to evacuate."