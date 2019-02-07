Civil Defence is urging Wakefield area schools be closed today because of the Tasman district fire.

In a notice posted this morning, the agency says: "Civil Defence are recommending that the schools in the Wakefield area are closed today, as a precaution.

"This would aid emergency services should an evacuation occur.

"Fortunately wind changes mean that the risk of fire proceeding towards Wakefield has reduced overnight but predicted wind changes later in the day may change this situation."

Advertisement

Pigeon Valley Fire update 14. 8 February 2019. 0720 hours Civil Defence are recommending that the schools in the... Posted by Nelson Tasman Civil Defence on Thursday, 7 February 2019

Nelson Airport has warned travellers of flight delays caused by the fire.

"There are delays today due to a restricted flight zone around the fire making things a bit more complicated," the airport said.

PIGEON VALlEY FIRE NOTICE There are delays today due to a restricted flight zone around the fire making things a bit... Posted by Nelson Airport New Zealand on Thursday, 7 February 2019

Some residents of Wakefield have been evacuated overnight because of the fire burning near their village in Tasman district.

"There were a few evacuated and a number self-evacuated," Tasman District Council member Dean McNamara, who lives in Wakefield, told the Herald this morning.

However, he said the fire was looking less threatening today.

"It looks pretty good at the moment with no wind and the air crews showing up."

Hundreds of people in other localities affected by the fire, which broke out in Pigeon Valley, near Wakefield, on Tuesday, have already had to leave their homes.

Last night, Nelson Tasman Civil Defence said: "The fire has intensified over the last few hours, the fire continues to move.

"As a precaution, we are asking people in the Wakefield area to be prepared should they need to evacuate."

In an update at 1.30am today, the agency said: "As mentioned previously, with the fire relatively close residents should take the time to look at any possible risks their property may face if embers from the fire site land on their property."