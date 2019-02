A truck has rolled in Parnell and is blocking parts of the road on State Highway 16.

Traffic management is in place, and motorists are asked to please follow directions of emergency services and be prepared for delays.

A tow truck is on its way to retrieve the vehicle, on its side on The Strand.

NORTHWESTERN MWY, (THE STRAND) - TRUCK ROLL - 4.30PM

A truck roll is partially blocking westbound lanes on #SH16 (The Strand) from Port.

