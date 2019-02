A "possible pipe bomb" has been found on a rock at Waihi Beach in the Western Bay of Plenty.

A police spokeswoman said a 30-metre cordon had been set up around the find, which was reported about 1.20pm.

She said the item was on a rock at the end of the beach off The Esplanade.

She said police at the scene were awaiting the arrival of a specialist team who were coming to "uplift the ordinance".