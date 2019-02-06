One person has been critically hurt after a two-car crash south of Auckland.

The crash took place about 5.30am in Glenbrook at the intersection of Glenbrook-Waiuku and Mission Bush Rds, trapping one person.

The trapped driver was now understood to have been freed, a police spokeswoman said.

However, one person had been left critically hurt, while another had been taken to hospital in hospital in a moderate condition.

Police asked motorists to avoid the area as serious crash investigators examine the scene.