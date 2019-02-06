Two people have been hospitalised following separate water incidents in Auckland.
One person was left in a serious condition after an incident at Maraetai Beach around 1.30pm.
A witness at the scene said there had been a crash between a boat and a jet ski.
The patient has been transported to Middlemore Hospital.
Advertisement
Emergency services were also called to a near-drowning at Mathesons Bay in Leigh, north of Auckland.
A police spokesperson said the incident looked like a medical event.
A St John spokeswoman said one person was being transported to Auckland Hospital in a serious condition.