Two people have been hospitalised following separate water incidents in Auckland.

One person was left in a serious condition after an incident at Maraetai Beach around 1.30pm.

A witness at the scene said there had been a crash between a boat and a jet ski.

The patient has been transported to Middlemore Hospital.

Emergency services respond to a water incident at Maraetai Beach in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Emergency services were also called to a near-drowning at Mathesons Bay in Leigh, north of Auckland.

A police spokesperson said the incident looked like a medical event.

A St John spokeswoman said one person was being transported to Auckland Hospital in a serious condition.