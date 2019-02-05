The Tasman region is tinder-dry, with the area desperate for rain after next to none for more than 40 days.

It comes as the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research says extreme dryness in the Nelson and Tasman regions has allowed further fuel for the fire currently raging in the area.

• Civil emergency declared: What you need to know about Nelson fire

• People have lost their houses': Family flees under fire's glow



​

Advertisement

A Civil Defence emergency has been declared as an army of firefighters battles a blaze in Pigeon Valley cover 1870ha of land within a perimeter of 20km.

MetService meteorologist Rob Kerr said the area could see some rainfall relieve the area on Sunday but the front heading there may lose its power before reaching Tasman.

Last night, Between 1mm and 2mm of rain was recorded at Takaka Hill road.

This January had been "remarkably" drier than last year, Kerr said.

Here's the evolution of long term dryness from the New Zealand Drought Index since New Year's.



There is now extreme dryness in the Nelson & Tasman regions, which has allowed for 'fuel' (dry vegetation) for the #Nelson area fire.



~Chris pic.twitter.com/YEJE6kVeib — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) February 5, 2019

Only 6mm of rain had fallen in January 2019, down from last year's total of 220mm when two tropical cyclones battered the country with rain and wind.

In contrast, the average rainfall for January in Tasman was between 60mm and 70mm.

The dry forecast was bad news as the Tasman area had not had significant rainfall since Christmas Day, 44 days ago when the area got 13.6mm of rain.

Today's high in Nelson was 21C and it would be the same until Saturday when the high will rise to 23C.

On Saturday and Sunday, a front moves out of the Tasman Sea and on to the South Island, bringing heavy rain to the South Island West Coast.

But Kerr said the forecast showed the front would lose most of its power before it reached the Tasman meaning a few showers could be expected on Sunday and Monday.

"There may be some spots of rain looking into the weekend as another front makes its way across on Monday.

"There will be a dumping on the West Coast and it will stall over the weekend, by the time it gets to Nelson there will be not much left."

Both Nelson and Appleby had 355 sunshine hours, which is a record for the sunniest month ever observed in the South Island, Niwa said.

A record-breaking January in New Zealand:



♨️ 3rd warmest January on record.

♨️ 53 locations with record or near-record warm temps.

♨️ 0 locations with record or near-record cold temps.



It has been 24 months since NZ had a nationwide average temperature that was below average. pic.twitter.com/GhGUJUf5el — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) February 5, 2019

Further north today there was a moderate risk of thunderstorms about inland Waikato, Waitomo and Taumarunui this afternoon and evening.

"If these thunderstorms occur they are likely to be accompanied by localised heavy rain with intensities of 10 to 25mm per hour.

"Outside the moderate risk area, there is a low risk of thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening for South Auckland, western Bay of Plenty and Taupo."

Your weather

Whangarei: Fine. Southeast breezes developing morning. High 27C Low 18C

Auckland: Morning cloud then fine. Cloud returns evening with one or two overnight showers. Southerly breezes tending easterly late evening. High 27C Low 17C

Tauranga: Mainly fine, then brief showers late afternoon or evening. Southeasterlies developing evening. High 29C Low 16C

Napier: A fine start, but showers developing with strong southerly change late morning. Showers gradually clearing. High 23C Low 14C

Whanganui: Cloudy with drizzle at first. Showers with a strong southeast change late morning, clearing in the afternoon. High 22C Low 11C

Wellington: Chance of an early light shower, but fine spells developing towards late morning. Strong southerlies. High 19C Low 12C

Nelson: Cloudy with chance morning shower, then fine spells increasing. Easterlies. High 21C Low 11C

Christchurch: Morning cloud and chance shower, then becoming fine afternoon. Cool southerlies dying out evening. High 16C Low 7C

Dunedin: Fine, but morning and evening cloud. Cool southwesterlies dying out evening. High 14C Low 9C