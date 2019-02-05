The former Dunedin woman killed in an avalanche in the Italian Alps was a corporate high-flyer who leaves behind a heartbroken family including a two-year-old daughter.

Katherine Clarke, 39, had been working as a corporate lawyer at Barclays Bank in London, alongside her New Zealand-born husband James "Jim" Sullivan, in recent years.

She was yesterday confirmed to be among four people killed after being engulfed and buried under 1.8m of snow near Courmayeur.

Her Dunedin mother-in-law, Jill Sullivan, last night told the Otago Daily Times the couple had been due to celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary today.

Instead, their 2-year-old daughter, Isla, had been left without a mother, and Jim Sullivan had been asked to identify his wife's body.

"He is oscillating from devastation and deep, deep grief, to being aware that there are protocols to go through, such as ... transport of her body back to London.

"It's gut-wrenching. It's one of those things where you hold yourself together ... or you are absolutely weeping, thinking about a little motherless girl."

Clarke was on a skiing trip with a group of Barclays colleagues when the accident happened. Initial information suggested she and a colleague — both more experienced skiers — had gone off-piste and into territory where a thick layer of fresh snow was sitting on top of ice, before being caught in the avalanche, Jill Sullivan said. The alarm was raised on Sunday, when Clarke failed to turn up to fly back to London.

Katherine Clarke, 39, and three other skiers died in the avalanche at the Courmayeur resort in the Italian Alps. Efforts to recover the bodies were hampered by extremely steep terrain and the risk of further avalanches.

Her body, with those of her colleague and two other unrelated people also caught in the avalanche, was finally recovered yesterday.

Clarke was raised on a farm near Balclutha before going to school in Dunedin and studying at the University of Otago. She graduated with a BA in history, with first class honours, and a law degree before working at Chapman Tripp in Wellington, where she met her "soul-mate" Jim.

The pair moved to Abu Dhabi in 2010, and later to London, where they worked for Barclays while enjoying an adventurous life of travel, Jill Sullivan said.

Clarke's immediate family were last night on their way to London, where arrangements were being made to bring her body from Italy.