A group of lads from Stokes Valley have gone viral after they slapped a couch onto two Lime Scooters and took it for a drift ride.

Valley resident Liam Smith said he and a group of friends were originally going to take their old couch to the dump but one night decided to try something a little different.

The group decided to make the most out of their night by attaching wheels to the base of their couch before heading off to find two Lime Scooters.

"We wanted to go down a little hill. One thing led to another after having a few bevvies with the lads, we were throwing out ideas and bam, we had a Lime couch," he told the Herald.

Footage of their stunt was posted to social media showing two men riding their hybrid Lime couch down the road while holding beers in their hands.

"We went through the S bend we thought we were gonna clip the kerb. Cars were coming up we were on our side but the looks we got some of the people's faces were hilarious.

Smith explained the brakes on the Lime were strong enough to stop the couch and made sure there was support on the couch to stop it damaging the Lime Scooters.

Smith revealed it cost just $7 in total for their Lime Scooter antics.

Lime scooters launched in the Hutt Valley on December 14, although they are yet to launch in Wellington central due to safety concerns.

The video was in response to a Dunedin man who attached a La-Z-Boy to a scooter and rode it the wrong way down a cycle lane.

The man, who goes by Jay Bud on Facebook, was filmed sitting in the chair while riding the scooter in Great King St. Photo / Jay Bud Facebook

The man, who goes by Jay Bud on Facebook, was filmed sitting in the chair while riding the scooter in Great King St.

He said the stunt was about "making Limes more fun" and seeing what they were capable of.

Lime scooters arrived in Dunedin in January and it didn't take long for a number of people to flock to ED with scooter-related injuries, mostly to hands, feet and head.

"We have not collated actual numbers, but anecdotally, we are seeing around five to seven presentations per day in the emergency department directly attributable to Lime scooters," Southern District Health Board nursing medicine director Jenny Hanson told the Otago Daily Times.

Man rides a La-Z-Boy on a Lime scooter in Dunedin. Video supplied / Jay Bud

"These have mostly been a mix of minor to moderate injuries to hands, feet and heads."

Early last week, someone dumped a Lime scooter on train tracks in Dunedin, an act that endangered people's lives, according to KiwiRail.

The scooter ended up getting hit by a shunt train on Sunday.

Police in the city are keeping a close eye on Lime scooter users to try curb reckless behaviour, especially the world's steepest street, Baldwin St.

A number of people in Dunedin have been injured since the introduction of Lime e-scooters into the city, including a woman currently in intensive care in Dunedin Hospital.