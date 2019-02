Emergency services are responding to reports of a swimmer in trouble at a Whanganui beach.

Whanganui lifeguard Phil Gilmore confirmed the incident was unfolding at Mowhanau beach shortly after midday.

Lifeguards were launching rescue craft.

It is understood a woman was caught in rip and sucked out to sea, but has since scrambled ashore and is believed to be trapped on a cliff.

A rescue helicopter has been dispatched from Palmerston North.

More to come.