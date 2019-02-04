Emergency services are responding to reports of a swimmer in trouble at a Whanganui beach.

It is understood a woman was caught in rip and sucked out to sea, but has since scrambled ashore and is believed to be trapped on a cliff.

Fire fighters are prepping to abseil down the cliff at Kai Iwi Beach, just north of Whanganui.

Whanganui lifeguard Phil Gilmore confirmed the incident was unfolding shortly after 12pm on Tuesday.

Lifeguards are launching rescue craft while Police and Fire and Emergency are also on the scene.

Emergency services are at Mohwanau Beach where a swimmer is believed to be stranded on a cliff. Photo/ Bevan Conley

More to come.

