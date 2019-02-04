A car has flipped on the Auckland Harbour Bridge causing delays.

Police say the car hit a barrier and rolled, blocking two northbound lanes near the Curran St onramp.

NZTA has advised motorists to expect delays or avoid the area.

A white car could be seen on its side, blocking at least two northbound lanes.

Northbound traffic was backed up in St Marys Bay as the yellow lights of road workers could be seen attempting to clear the scene.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the crash about 5.30am.

A tow truck was on-site at 6am, she said.

The crash was cleared at 6.19am but traffic remained congested to Wellington St.

According to St John, two patients were transported to Auckland Hospital in moderate and minor conditions.