A man has been airlifted to Dunedin hospital after being trapped in tractor machinery at a Southland farm.

Emergency services responded to reports that a man had become stuck in a tractor just before 11.50pm, a police media spokesperson confirmed.

A rescue helicopter was dispatched from Dunedin Hospital to the rural property on Mabel Grove Bush Rd in Mabel Bush near Invercargill.

A St John spokesman said the man in his 20s was being flown to hospital in a serious condition.

Fire and Emergency, St John and police were called to the scene. WorkSafe has been notified.

More to come.