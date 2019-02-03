Two Porirua men have exposed Google's inability to understand the New Zealand accent in a hilarious video that's gone viral across the country.

Adam Marshall and his friend Josh Wickens were wanting their Google Home speaker to play Poi E by the Patea Maori Club, but when Wickens asked in his normal accent Google failed to recognise his request.

"Google doesn't understand normal speaking," Wickens said before asking Google to play the iconic New Zealand song.

Google responded to his request by saying: "I looked for Boy by the Party Motor Club but it either isn't available or can't be played right now."

After becoming frustrated Wickens tried a different ploy, asking Google to play the song in what some would describe as a "Māori" accent.

"I'm going to Māori that s**t up," he says to the camera before asking Google in his modified accent.

"Hey Google, play Poi E by the Patea Māori Club, g!" he asks before giving the hang ten hand gesture as his request is successful.

The video has since gone viral receiving more than 70,000 views and thousands of shares and comments, the majority of them supportive of their video.

Marshall told the Herald they'd only discovered the glitch moments before he showed up to Wickens' home.

He says his mate loves to goof around and thought it was too good not to share with the nation.

"I just rocked up around to my mate Josh's place and he was like 'you've got to check this out'.

"When he tried the Māori accent it was pretty funny Google could understand that and not the usual Kiwi one.

"My mate is Māori so he thought why not put on an accent. He's a bit of a comedian himself and likes to do silly bugger stuff.

"It must be a fault in the system really, It's one of those things I don't think its purposely likely that. it's just technology struggling to pick up our tones and accent.

"Sometimes you got to speak to Google like a Māori to get what you want," he joked.