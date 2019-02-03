Two crashes on Auckland's Southern and Southwestern motorways are causing delays for motorists this morning.

A crash was reported just after 7am on `the Southwestern Motorway, State Highway 20, on Māngere Bridge.

Just before 7.30am, the NZ Transport Agency said three out of the five northbound lanes were blocked.

"Tow services are required and on route,'' the NZTA said.

"Congestion is building - delay your journey if possible or allow extra time.''

A police spokeswoman said three vehicles were involved in the incident and no injuries were reported.

A crash is blocking the left lane northbound on Mangere Bridge. Pass with extra care & expect delays this morning. ^TP pic.twitter.com/AoVUl39rQ5 — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) February 3, 2019

Motorists passing through the area are being urged to drive with extra precaution and to expect delays.

That collision came not long after a two-car crash on the SH1 Southern Motorway just before the Mt Wellington Highway off-ramp.

The incident happened shortly after 6.30am and partly blocked the right lane, citybound. No one was injured.

Emergency services cleared the site about 6.45am, but delays had backed up towards Highbrook and drivers were told to expect delays.

Traffic is expected to be heavy this morning as most students head back to school today.

Meanwhile, Ohura Rd in Strathmore, near Stratford, has been closed after a logging truck rolled there about 5.30am.

The blockage is about 5km north of the Strathmore Saddle. Delays are expected in the area and motorists are being told to avoid the road if possible.

No one was injured in the incident.