A female motorist was taken to hospital after a bizarre single-car crash in the drive-thru lane at an Auckland KFC.

The woman suffered facial injuries when she was ejected from her car at the Mt Roskill restaurant in Hillsborough Rd at 10.15pm last night.

Police said she was buying food at the drive-thru in her car when she dropped her Eftpos card on the ground.

She opened the car door to pick it up - but her foot accidentally hit the accelerator and the car lurched forward and hit a footpath, ejecting her from the vehicle.

Advertisement

She suffered facial injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police said alcohol was suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash.

The Serious Crash Unit is due to inspect the vehicle today.