Friday saw an abrupt end to the heatwave which melted the country last week but the mercury is set to climb again, temporarily.

A northwesterly flow will bring high temperatures with it as it spreads over New Zealand today and tomorrow before another front arrives.

The flow will not be as widespread or as prolonged as last week's heat wave but overnight temperatures will also increase again.

"For some places it will be quite warm, those in the east on Monday and Tuesday are looking for temperatures up towards 30C," MetService meteorologist Peter Little said.

Today MetService is forecasting a high of 27C for Auckland with cloudy periods in the north and fine weather in the south.

Warm temperatures on the way for northern & eastern areas Monday & Tuesday. A front followed by cooler southerly winds knocks the temperatures down by a few degrees mid-week https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^PL pic.twitter.com/aYuAHUj1VU — MetService (@MetService) February 3, 2019

Last week, several parts of the country were stuck in the oven on the roast setting with some areas even breaking temperature records.

However, the weekend saw temperatures drop back down to normal as a front accompanied by cooler air cooled the country down.

A second cold front will slide over southern parts of the country on Tuesday before covering the remainder of the New Zealand on Wednesday.

"That will bring cooler southerly winds and it will bring a few showers on to eastern areas and that will include upper Northland as well," Little said.

"For Christchurch we're forecasting maximum temperatures of 30°C or more on Monday and Tuesday.

"After the passage of the cold front a high of just 16°C is likely on Waitangi Day."

MetService's Monday forecast:

Whangarei:

Cloudy periods, a few showers until late afternoon. Easterlies. High 25C, Low 18C.

Auckland: Cloudy periods in the north, fine in the south. Easterly breezes. 27C, 17C.

Tauranga: Fine, some evening cloud. Light winds and sea breezes. 25C, 17C.

Hamilton: A fine day. Light winds. 28C, 13C.

Napier: Fine, with northeast breezes dying out in the evening. 26C, 16C.

Wellington: Mainly fine, morning and evening cloud. Northerlies becoming strong in exposed places in the morning. 22C, 18C.

Christchurch: A fine day. Northerlies. 31C, 14C.

Dunedin: Fine. Cloud increasing from afternoon with chance shower. Northeast breezes. 23C, 16C.

Invercargill: Cloud increasing, occasional rain developing evening. Northwesterlies. 23C, 13C.