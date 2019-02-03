A fire in the roof of Wellington Hospital's psychiatric unit is under control.

Fire and Emergency NZ teams were called to the blaze at 5.32pm and able to bring it under control just before 7pm, a spokesman said.

One Wellington Hospital staff member was taken to the hospital's emergency department for treatment of smoke inhalation, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Patients in the unit were also evacuated away from the fire and had now been moved to another area of the building, she said.

Fire and Emergency NZ teams were now inspecting the site and damage with the hospital's building managers where a decision would be made whether further investigations are necessary, the spokesman said.

He said he did not have information about how much damage had been done by the blaze.

Police were also earlier called to the fire and helped cordon off nearby intersections.