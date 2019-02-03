An Auckland school that was gutted by fire last month will reopen tomorrow with help from its neighbour, the University of Auckland.

Auckland Normal Intermediate's 660 students will assemble in four groups between 9.30am and 12.30am in the gym of the university's Epsom campus, which adjoins the school site.

Principal Jill Farquharson said the Ministry of Education would move prefab classrooms on to the old school site, but it would take three to four weeks to install them and to connect power and water.

The school's historic hall and a block of specialist classrooms were destroyed in a fire on January 23, and were demolished last week.

Although Farquharson initially said surviving parts of the school were also damaged by water used by 90 firefighters to contain the blaze, she was advised last week that none of the non-specialist classrooms had been damaged, by smoke, fire or water.

Ninety firefighters battled to contain the blaze at Auckland Normal Intermediate on January 23. Photo / Michael Craig

"While the fire may have impacted on the look of the school, it's what happens inside the classrooms that's important," she has told parents in a newsletter.

"We know that our teaching and learning programmes are robust and can withstand significant events such as this. Our community has really rallied during this time and I'd like to express my thanks to you all for your positive and encouraging comments over the last few days.

"All credit to our staff who evacuated quickly, safely and with a minimum of fuss. To see your other 'home' go up in flames is difficult for anyone, but in particular the specialist staff who were mostly affected.

"We have bonded together to help each other in many ways whether it be locating new resources, giving pats on the back or the odd coffee (and stronger refreshments were shared I understand!). It has certainly been a true reflection of how collaborative and special our staff are."

The school's hall and specialist classrooms have been demolished after the fire. Photo / School website

Auckland University is due to leave the Epsom site by next year, moving all remaining education faculty staff on to its city campus after staff cuts last year.

It is still using the campus this year but university students are on holiday until next month.