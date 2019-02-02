Police are searching for the "out of control" driver who smashed into a group of party-goers in West Auckland just after midnight yesterday.

It is understood the driver left the scene just after the "horrific" incident on Clayburn Rd in Glen Eden, before emergency services arrived at the scene, a police spokeswoman said.

Nearby resident Anton Smith told the Herald he witnessed the whole event.

"I just happened to be walking by when I saw it all happen. The car smashed into the group of people and other cars and then left just the scene."

Smith said there were dozens of people running around trying to smash up the car and then the cops and ambulance turned up.

"It was pretty crazy," he said.

Clayburn Rd, in Glen Eden, where a number of people were injured after a collision with a car outside a party on Sunday morning. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Clayburn Rd resident AJ Hodges told the Herald one girl was on crutches after being struck by the car.

"I spoke to the mother, who lives at the house where the party was happened, this morning. She's still a bit shaken up but everyone's alive which is the main thing," Hodges said.

Emergency services were called to Clayburn Rd just after midnight. Police say they had spoken to a number of people but no charges had yet been laid.

It is understood the incident happened outside a party on the West Auckland street.

Empty bottles, yellow marking and broken glass was the only marks left from the Clayburn Rd incident in Glen Eden. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Paint marks at the scene of the Clayburn Rd incident in Glen Eden. Photo / Jason Oxenham.

Hodges said it was pitch black so she didn't get a look at drivers but people were running up and down the street.

She said the drivers were unknown to people at the party.