Six people were injured after a collision with a car outside a party in Glen Eden this morning.

Emergency services were called to Clayburn Rd just after midnight.

Six people were transported to hospital after being hit by the car.

It is understood the incident happened outside a party on the West Auckland street.



One person was in serious condition, and the other five had moderate injuries.

Police are investigating the incident.

More information is expected to be released today.

The Herald understands the incident happened outside a property that has operated as boarding house on the street.

In 2017 the boarding house was shut down by Auckland Council because it did not have resource consent.

At the time a neighbour spoke to Mediaworks about the situation.

She said she had complained to Auckland Council for "years" about problems at the property.

"It's over-crowded, there's a lot of noise, there's often domestic incidents, there's police arrests, a lot of fighting," she told Newshub.

"It's just basically an over-crowded situation with poor living conditions so it's a stressful situation for people to be living in."