Three Lotto tickets are each now worth $333,333 - sharing Division One's million in tonight's draw.

The winning tickets were bought at Countdown Rotorua, Fresh Choice Picton and Halswell New World in Christchurch.

The winning numbers were: 9, 17, 19, 20, 29, 33. The bonus number was 14 and the Powerball was 2.

They are the night's biggest winners, with both Powerball and Strike Four eluding players and rolling over to Wednesday night's draw.