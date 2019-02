Another person had died in a crash involving a quad bike today.

The quad bike rolled on a farm in Mangaorapa, in Central Hawke's Bay, at 2.25pm, police say.

A man died.

WorkSafe and Victim Support have been told, police say.

Another person died when a quad bike rolled in the King Country settlement of Aria about 3pm today.

Two others involved in the crash were seriously injured.