Three people have been hurt - one critically - after a crash involving a quad bike in rural Waikato this afternoon, police say.

A police media spokesman said emergency services were alerted to the incident in the Tikitiki Rd area near Te Mapara, 30km south of Te Kuiti, just before 3pm.

St John Ambulance couldn't immediately confirm casualties, but the police spokesman said a quad bike was believed to have rolled on its driver.

One person was critically hurt and two others had serious injuries, but it was not clear if any other vehicles were involved or whether the incident occurred on a road or a property.

Advertisement

A rescue helicopter had also been sent to help, he said.