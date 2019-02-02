Police are involved after an image of Donald Trump plastered to a pub urinal was ripped away - apparently by a patron angry over the disrespect shown to the United States President.

Methven's Dubliner Irish Bar & Restaurant has had the decal image of the United States President stuck to its urinal since the 2016 campaign.

Owner Gary Manning said the feature was popular and well photographed - but had obviously offended someone who was in the Mid Canterbury pub last night.

After noticing Trump was missing, Manning searched the surrounding streets.

"Obviously being on a urinal it wouldn't be the most user-friendly thing to handle, so I immediately assumed they would have dumped it in the near vicinity," he said.

"It was brave stuff to take it off. It's not a nice job, no. It is an adhesive thing on to a stainless steel urinal ... not a pretty job."

Manning later realised the Trump image had been stuffed into a bin in the bathroom. He had his suspicions about the likely vandals.

"There were two elderly Americans in last night. They were the only Americans in the pub. I'm not saying it was definitely them … [but] my chef saw one of them outside the toilet acting suspiciously, it was only in hindsight he realised he was keeping sketch for the other guy who was doing the damage."

Manning had reported the urinal damage to the local police constable, but Trump hasn't been kept for finger-printing.

"I've got to try to straighten it out tonight and maybe put it back up," Manning said. "And get him on for a second term."