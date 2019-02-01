One person has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries, and another in a serious condition, following a crash near Tauranga.

A car rolled around 4.30am on State Highway 36, near the Pyes Pa Rd roundabout.

A police spokesperson said one person was trapped in the car and had to be extricated.

Officers were still at the scene around 7.30am. The stretch of highway between Joyce Rd and the Pyes Pa Rd roundabout was closed.

A tweet from the Transport Agency said a detour was in place.

St John Ambulance also attended the incident and transported the two patients to Tauranga Hospital.