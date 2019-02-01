A street fight between two men squabbling over an inner city Auckland parking space this afternoon has been described as "pathetic" by onlookers forced to separate them.

The altercation broke out before 1pm this afternoon in Cross St, Auckland, with police attending the scene to talk to the two men involved in the 15 minute long scrap.

A witness at the scene, Matt Earle, said he saw one of the men exit his car in the middle of the street to insist another motorist parked on Cross St move forward to make space for him.

"He was parked in between two spots so there was so there was probably room for another car but he wasn't moving so that's where the confusion started," Earle said.

Advertisement

A crowd of around 15 people can be seen in the video, both attempting to calm the two men and chastising their behaviour. Photo / Jumbo Media

"The guy was trying to get him to move so he could park there too but he wouldn't move, and there was a backlog of cars behind him. It was quite comical.

"He probably couldn't see much, but the guy was actually quite big, so I wouldn't have taken him on.

"I think he works across the road so then all the workmates came out and everyone was yelling at each other, it just kind of escalated."

A crowd of around 15 people can be seen in the video, both attempting to calm the two men and chastising their behaviour.

"It's pathetic, it's just a parking space," one person says.

A final physical altercation between the two then breaks out, leaving them wrestling on the sidewalk, before onlookers drag the pair apart.

One of the men is then ushered into to his car to leave.

"Be the bigger man and go away," one person at the scene says to him.

Police confirmed they attended a "minor incident" at Cross Street Auckland about 12:45pm today.

"No weapons appear to have been involved and the matter was resolved," a police spokesperson said.

Earle said the man originally in the Cross St parking space never actually moved.

"He actually never moved. The funny thing is there's actually heaps of parks just a few metres down. That's why it was literally such a massive waste of time," Earle said.