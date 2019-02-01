Police are seeking two men for allegedly committing a series of "door step frauds".

Warrants to arrest have been issued for Tommy Ward and William Donohue in relation to a series of incidents.

The pair are part of a group who are pressuring people into paying up-front for roof cleaning services, or similar, and then leaving with the money and not completing the job.

Police said the pair have "strong Irish accents".

William Donohue is also wanted by police in relation to a series of alleged scams. Photo / Police

They are believed to be travelling in a silver Volvo SUV and have recently been seen in the Whanganui Area.

Police encourage the public to report any suspicious behaviour by calling 111.