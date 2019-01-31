Christchurch's rebuilt Town Hall will reopen later this month, eight years after it was battered in the deadly February 22 earthquake.

The $167 million restoration of the heritage-listed building on the banks of the river Avon in downtown Christchurch is nearly complete.

The 47-year-old Sir Miles Warren-designed building was cracked and twisted in the ferocity of the magnitude-6.3 jolt of February 22, 2011, and has been closed ever since.

But on February 23, Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel will officially reopen the complex.

"Most Christchurch people have fond memories of the Town Hall and of events they have gone to so it will be a chance for people to reminisce and to also get excited about future experiences they might have there," she said.

Dalziel said the major restoration project has restored the building to its former glory and it is now ready to resume its place as the heart of the city's cultural and civic scene.

Christchurch City Council and Vbase - the events company that operates the Town Hall -are organising public open days on February 23 and 24 for the public to check it out.

"We want to give people a chance to reconnect with the Town Hall and to see the work that has gone into rebuilding it so we will be throwing the doors open to the public between noon and 6pm on February 23 and 24," Dalziel said.

"It will be the first time the public have been allowed in the building since the earthquakes and I'm sure many people will enjoy having an opportunity to reacquaint themselves with its spaces."

The public will get a chance to go inside and check out the restored Douglas Lilburn Auditorium, the Avon Room (the former Boaters Restaurant), the Victoria and Limes Rooms.

The James Hay Theatre is still a work in progress but people will be able to get a sneak peek at the space.

Vbase Board Chair Councillor Tim Scandrett said the Town Hall is looking amazing and people will be blown away by the work that has gone into restoring it.

"We cannot wait to welcome the public into the building,'' he said.