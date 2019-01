Bay of Plenty police have named the man who was pronounced dead on arrival at Rotorua Hospital early on Wednesday morning.

He was Trevor Akuira Rikihana, 69, of Rotorua.

Police inquiries into the circumstances of Rikihana's death are continuing.

Detective Inspector Mark Loper said the man was transported to Rotorua Hospital about 3.25am on Wednesday.

As part of inquiries into the death, an address in Reeve Rd, Owhata was examined.