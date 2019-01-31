Auckland Police have arrested a person in Weymouth in South Auckland today after a lengthy pursuit which started on the North Shore.

​

Police responded to the incident in Northcote after shots were reportedly fired into the air around 3.12pm.

The person fled the Northcote area and travelled down State Highway 1 towards South Auckland, driving dangerously and at high speeds, police said.

"The vehicle then headed west on SH20 before exiting at Roscommon Rd," a police spokesperson said.

"Inquiries are ongoing and police remain on the scene, however, at this stage we are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident."

The eagle helicopter tracked the pursuing vehicle from above as ground crews arrested the man in Weymouth, near the intersection of Weymouth Rd and Roscommon Rd.

A witness said on social media that a person in a red Holden was driving "like a maniac" down Roscommon Rd and entered the roundbout going the wrong way.

The witness said 10 police cars and the Armed Offenders Squad were on scene with dogs.