Auckland Police have arrested a person in Weymouth in South Auckland today after a lengthy pursuit which started on the North Shore.

​

Police responded to the incident in Northcote after shots were reportedly fired into the air around 3.12pm.

The person fled the Northcote area and travelled down State Highway 1 towards South Auckland, driving dangerously and at high speeds, police said.

"The vehicle then headed west on SH20 before exiting at Roscommon Road," a police spokesperson said.

"Enquiries are ongoing and Police remain on the scene, however, at this stage we are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident."

The eagle helicopter tracked the pursuing vehicle from above as ground crews arrested the man in Weymouth, near the intersection of Weymouth Rd and Roscommon Rd.