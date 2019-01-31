Four people, two women and two children, have been taken to Waikato Hospital after a crash in central Hamilton.

Witnesses at the scene, at the intersection of Mill and Willoughby Sts, near Waikato Stadium, said a westbound car appeared to go through a red light and crash into a car turning into Mill St about midday.

The westbound silver car became airborne before landing on its side after the impact. The woman driver and her young child passenger were freed from their vehicle by witnesses.

The woman appeared to have suffered a broken wrist, one witness said.

A small silver car remains on its side while the front of a dark coloured people mover had its front crushed after the midday collision in Hamilton. Photo / Belinda Feek

A woman and her toddler son are checked over by St John Ambulance staff under a tree. Photo / Belinda Feek

The driver of the people mover, a woman, was also helped from her vehicle along with a toddler-aged child.

They were walking and talking but soon taken away to hospital by ambulance.

Waikato police Senior Sergeant Charles Burgess said the occupants suffered moderate and minor injuries.

Diversions and single lanes were still in place just after 1pm.