A Kiwi expat visiting her homeland was left shocked and terrified after being "viciously" attacked from behind on Waiheke Island.

Melbourne-based Raven Torea, 25, was assaulted about 200m from the resort where she was staying last week.

"He attacked me from behind. I did not hear him at all. I didn't hear footsteps."

The assailant punched her in the head, she said.

Advertisement

"I went head first into the concrete. And then he punched me again while I was down."

Torea said she was really "out of it" when an arm came around her neck and she got her first glimpse of the attacker.

He then threw her over a fence, leaving her to crawl up a bank for help, she said.

"It was one of the hardest things I have ever done in my life. I had no strength."

Torea's face was left badly swollen and scratched after the attack.

The attack stopped when a neighbour, along with a young child, arrived home nearby.

"He [the neighbour] couldn't hear me because my mouth was so swollen... I couldn't yell, there was blood all in my mouth.

"I felt so bad, I knew I was frightening him [the child] but I was so desperate..."

Torea said she was shocked by the attack and hoped police would be able to find the offender quickly.

"It was crazy and Waiheke Island of all places," she said.

"I let my guard down because I was home.

"In the 25 years I've been alive, I have never been in a situation like this.

"I am doing a lot better now. I am healing really nicely."

Sergeant Martin Felton said they were investigating an assault on January 22nd.

"The incident occurred between midday and 1pm on Palm Rd.

"The victim was transported to Auckland Hospital with facial injuries."

Inquiries are ongoing, including canvassing CCTV footage, he said.

"Anyone with information can contact Waiheke Island Police or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Additional reporting Meghan Lawrence