Three people have appeared in court today charged with an alleged armed hold-up of a Christchurch dairy.

A 20-year-old man allegedly wielding an "imitation pistol" and a steak knife is accused of raiding Dallington Discounter dairy in Avonside late yesterday afternoon.

A 19-year-old woman and another female are accused of jointly offending, and being armed with a steak knife, to rob a dairy worker of tobacco and cigarettes.

The trio appeared at Christchurch District Court this morning and were remanded to reappear before a judge on February 22.

It's understood nobody was injured in the alleged robbery.