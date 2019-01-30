Kick the blankets off - it's going to be another hot and possibly muggy night tonight.

With the heatwave bringing in temperatures of up to 35C during the day, getting a comfortable sleep can be difficult when the night-time is just as hot.

There are the conventional solutions - like dozing off in front of the electric fan.

But there are other top tips people can look into to help get a good night's rest.

Those who feel even their electric fan is not doing much might like to try putting a bowl of ice in front of it, so that it blows out colder air.

The other fan trick which might be a little hard to believe is instead of blasting it towards you - effectively pushing hot air around the room - open a window and face it outside, so that it pushes the hot air outside and cold air in.

During the day, keep your curtains closed so the sun is not beaming inside, trapping heat in the whole day.

Use a hot water bottle. But instead of hot water, fill it with tap water and place it in the freezer.

When it's time for bed, rap a towel around it and place it under your feet or legs.

A similar idea that may just do the trick is to place your sheets or pillow case in the fridge or freezer. Use them when you go to bed.

Yesterday was wera (hot)! So hot in fact that a number of our weather stations broke their own records for highest recorded temperature! Check out today's temps at https://t.co/KjoElHyDTf ^Lisa pic.twitter.com/p6znZsQyYk — MetService (@MetService) January 30, 2019

and the MetService says people in most parts of the country can expect the same tonight.

"Unfortunately, tonight is set to be another warm night for many,'' MetService said.

Overnight forecasts are mostly around the 16 to 18C mark in places including Auckland, Whāngārei, Gisborne, New Plymouth and Wellington.

People in the south can also expect warm conditions overnight; with Nelson expected to reach an overnight low of 17C, Christchurch 18C.

Those in Dunedin (14C) and Queenstown (15C) can breathe a little easier, while those in Invercargill might still need a blanket, with an overnight low 11C forecast.

Dr Alex Bartle, of the Sleep Well Clinic, has previously said the optimal temperature for sleep is between 16 to 18C but getting your bedroom under 20C will suffice.

While air con is ideal, a cheap fan will do the trick. Fans not only circulate and cool air, they also provide white noise which is proven to help people sleep.

White noise is a sound which remains constant without frequency fluctuation.

The "background noise", which can be the sound of the ocean, washing machine, or in this case, fan provides a barrier to other sounds which are more variable like a dog barking.

Humans are conditioned to be responsive to sound during sleep as a survival mechanism, but white noise will mask other variable noises, allowing us to sleep peacefully.

Dr. Bartle said even a $20 fan will do the trick.

TIPS TO BEAT THE HEAT:

• Drink up!

It's simple advice, but your mother was right - drink lots of water to ensure you stay hydrated.

• Freeze your bedding

It might sound a bit quirky, but putting your sheets or pillow in the fridge is said to be very effective. Take them out when you're ready for bed and enjoy a cool sleep.

• Shut up shop

Keep curtains and blinds, particularly in the bedroom, closed during the day to keep the sun out. In the evening open windows to let the cool night air in.

• Go to bed with an "ice" bottle

Fill a hot-water bottle up with cold water and put it in the freezer. Place it under your feet or use it when you go to sleep. If it's too cold, cover it with a light cloth or hand towel.

• Electric fan + ice = extra cool

Placing a bowl of ice in front of an electric fan is said to increase the cool air being blown your way.

• Bedding matters

Choose only cotton sheets and avoid any waterproof mattress covering as this will hold heat and make you sweat.

• Check on the young and elderly. Ensure they stay well hydrated.

• Don't forget your pets and animals - they need lots of shade and clean drinking water.