Ramp up the air con - high temperatures are starting to hit the mid-30s in parts of the country this afternoon.

The MetService is reporting the hottest places in New Zealand each hour; although an interactive graph on its website is giving real-time updates with the help of the public.

At 3.45pm, that interactive recorded Mitcham, Canterbury, having a high of 35.2C.

At 2pm, MetService said the hottest place to be, literally, was Pūkaki, or Mt Cook, which had a temperature high of 33.2C.

The second hottest place was Hurunui, in Canterbury, which was facing 33C; while Masterton was recording a high of 32.2C.

2pm. New set of leaders for the top temperature! https://t.co/ziBZZ8yIbP

— MetService (@MetService) January 30, 2019

Anyone hoping for a cooler night's sleep tonight can keep dreaming.

The MetService says: "Unfortunately, tonight is set to be another warm night for many.''

Many areas did not reach below 20C overnight, last night.

Overnight forecasts are mostly around the 16 to 18C mark in places including Auckland, Whāngārei, Gisborne, New Plymouth and Wellington.

People in the south can also expect warm conditions overnight; with Nelson expected to reach an overnight low of 17C, Christchurch 18C.

Those in Dunedin (14C) and Queenstown (15C) can breathe a little easier, while those in Invercargill might still need a blanket, with an overnight low 11C forecast.

The high temperatures come as a heatwave sweeps the country this week; bringing with it temperatures mostly in the late-20s to mid-30s.

Meteorogolist Ravi Kandula said over the weekend that the heat would mostly be confined to the South Island - mainly central parts of Otago, Blenheim and Kaikōura.

Temperature highs in some of the main areas are forecast accordingly: Auckland 27C, Kaitaia 28C, Hamilton 30C, Whāngārei 26C, Napier 27C, New Plymouth 25C and Wellington 24C.

In the South Island, max temperatures expected are 26C in Nelson, 22C in Greymouth, 32C in Christchurch, 26C in Dunedin, 28C in Queenstown and 27C in Invercargill.

A statement released earlier today said a high over the country is due to move to the north tomorrow as north-westerly winds strengthen ahead of a front.

"The front moves onto the southwest of the country overnight tomorrow,'' MetService said.