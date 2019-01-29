It's not often Netflix weighs in on New Zealand's news agenda but on this occasion they've entered the discussion with brutal honesty.

With temperatures soaring across New Zealand, Kiwis have struggled to explain just how they're dealing with the intensity of the heat.

But Netflix took to Facebook to comment on the country's latest heatwave, and their post has gone viral.

With news of even hotter weather to hit the country today, Netflix summed up the situation perfectly, writing: "F**k it's hot!.

"I know we all love summer but this is getting ridiculous."

Photo / Duncan Brown

It might seem like a comment any Kiwi would make, but the post has more than 46,000 reactions, 11,000 shares and thousands of comments.

Netflix users and fans have responded to the company's post, leaving some rather humorous yet honest comments.

"I don't understand what psychopath likes this season of sweating and smelling like a great big old hog," one person wrote.

Another said: "Netflix has no chill", a play on the term "Netflix and chill".

Meanwhile, sweltering temperatures which have broken all-time records in parts of the North Island will persist until at least Friday, forecasters say.

It would have been another restless night for many with few places across the country dropping below 20C, with high humidity.

Auckland was at 20C at 6am, Wellington Airport 21C, while Lower Hutt was the top of the bunch at 22.4C.

MetService meteorologist Mark Bowe said the toasty overnight lows were being driven by the warm, stagnant mass of air over the country.

The hottest places today would be Hamilton, at around 30C, and Christchurch, on 31C. Auckland, which hit 30C yesterday, was forecast to drop only slightly to 28C.

The heatwave, which has pushed many parts of the country above 30C, has forced some schools to postpone their starting dates until after Waitangi Day to avoid the unrelenting heat.

In Wellington, unusually high temperatures overheated the overhead power supply to the train network late yesterday afternoon and forced 8000 commuters to take other forms of transport.