A child who went missing last night has been found dead in a Gore pond.

Police were alerted to a missing child at about 9.30 last night.

At that stage family, friends and neighbours had already begun searching for the child.

Police and LandSAR started a land search in the area and located the child unresponsive at about 11.15pm in a pond.

The child was unable to be resuscitated.

Police have thanked those volunteers and neighbours who assisted in the search.

"Our condolences are with the family who have asked for privacy at this time," police said.

Police would be making inquiries today on behalf of the coroner.