A motorist waiting at traffic lights has died after they were ploughed into by another car at the intersection of Botany Rd and Ti Rakau Dr this evening.

Four cars were involved in the collision in Golflands, East Auckland around 5pm, Inspector Cornell Kluessien said on the scene.

Three cars, an SUV, a four-wheeled drive and a wagon, were all sitting at the lights on Botany Rd when the third car was rear-ended.

"The last car (that's minus the roof), came up at high speed and ran into the back of the third car and shunted all three of them forward," Inspector Kluessien said.

The first three cars (pictured) were stationary at a red light. Photo / Sam Sword

"The person in the third car died, was a single occupant and the person in the last car - that hit them - was trapped initially, had to be removed by the fire brigade."

The person in the fourth car, a Holden sedan, was removed from the car and taken to Middlemore Hosptial.

Eagle helicopter attended the scene, landing on the road and picking up a police photographer who took aerial photographs of the incident.

A police spokesman earlier told the Herald motorists were being advised to avoid the area if possible.

The Serious Crash Unit arrived on the scene shortly after the incident. Photo / Sam Sword

"The Serious Crash Unit is examining the scene and the road is expected to be closed for some time," the spokesman said.

A motorist told the Herald the entire intersection at Pak'nSave, Countdown, McDonald's and Paradice Ice Skating was cordoned off.

The motorist said police were redirecting a lot of traffic through The Hub shopping centre at Countdown.

Fire and Emergency, St John and Police were all in attendance.