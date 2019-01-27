Rescue teams have been out since first light as the search continues for two fishermen missing off rocks east of Bluff in the South Island.

The alarm was raised by people nearby about 4.20pm yesterday, after the two men appeared to have been swept off rocks near Slope Point Rd.

Searchers called in include the rescue helicopters from Queenstown and Dunedin, rescue swimmers, Bluff Coastguard, Bluff Harbour pilot vessel the Takitimu, and Catlins water rescue teams, as well as three Southern region LandSAR groups.

The helicopters were stood down at nightfall, but land- and water-based search crews had continued in a limited capacity.

A police spokeswoman this morning said the search began again at first light.

This month a body believed to be missing fisherman Myung Kang was found near Muriwai in West Auckland six days after he disappeared.

The 57-year-old fisherman went missing at Bethells Beach on January 5. The body was found up the coast on Woodhill Forest Beach on January 11.