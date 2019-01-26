The island of Niue is in mourning today after their only duck had his life as a "global celebrity and promoter of Niue" cut short at the jaws of a dog.

Trevor the Duck, named after New Zealand Parliamentary speaker Trevor Mallard, lived fast and died young on Niue, after he was blown to the South Pacific Island in a 2018 storm.

News of Trevor's passing hit both inhabitants and tourists on Niue hard - not least of all his political namesake in Wellington.

Underneath the death notice on the "Trevor the Duck - Niue" Facebook page, Speaker Mallard issued: "Deepest sympathy to the people of Niue from the Parliament of New Zealand".

Advertisement

The death notice itself paid tribute to a "very cool duck" that had "won the hearts of so many locals and tourists".

"Taken too soon by a dog. Rest in Peace Trevor - you were a very cool duck!" administrators posted.

The grey spotted mallard's life on Niue was however not all glamour.

What a sad way for the journey of Trevor the Duck - Niue to end. He flew/blew to Niue in a storm about a year ago,... Posted by Trevor the Duck - Niue on Friday, 25 January 2019

Trevor endured a housing crisis of his own on Niue, with an absence of wetlands, rivers or ponds to settle in.

Adapting to his new environment, Trevor called a puddle by the side of the road home.

Locals fed Trevor and lugged water up to replenish his puddle when it had not rained, in an effort to console him from the lack of other duck companionship on the island.