John Tamihere has this morning formally announced his candidacy for Auckland's mayoralty with the slogan "shake it up" and says he is "spoiled for choice for shambles" to highlight in his bid for the top job.

Standing alongside his running mate, sitting councillor and former Auckland mayor and National MP Christine Fletcher, Tamihere said he was standing because he was tired of watching a council bureaucracy that was "full of entitlement and arrogance".

READ MORE:

John Tamihere on Roast Busters, front bums and running for Auckland mayoralty

The announcement this week of planned price increases on public transport was one example of this, he said.

Advertisement

"No socialisation, no consultation. What kind of conduct is that?", the former Labour Party MP and Cabinet minister said.

A top priority would be "opening the books".

"I sound a bit like [late council watchdog] Penny Bright, God bless her. But she was so right."

The Government could expect to hear plenty from Tamihere if elected - especially over the Auckland regional fuel tax, which he labelled discriminatory and nicknamed "the Goff gas tax" because the mayor had "done a deal with his mates in Wellington" over it, he said.

Asked if he would scrap the tax, Tamihere said he couldn't do that, but he could renegotiate it and push for alternative funding options to be considered.

Auckland had absorbed a large population increase and, as Aucklanders had supported the rebuild of Christchurch after the earthquakes, the city's residents should also be supported by other Kiwis over pressures from an increase that was not of their doing.

On social housing and Kiwibuild, Tamihere said the Crown held significant assets that could be used for it and a conversation was needed around that.

Tamihere also took aim at council-controlled organisations, such as Auckland Transport, calling them as "council-uncontrolled".

He wanted less centralisation of resources, promising to "devolve greater say back to local boards".

Public assets needed to be brought back under control too.

"There is no political oversight being practised by this reign lead by Phil Goff."

Tamihere vowed also to create an integrity division, which would give whistleblowers of corruption or other concerns a place where their complaints would be handled with dignity.

His generation had dropped the ball and he wanted to make the city better for his kids and grandkids, Tamihere said.

Known at times for his combative style and forthright views, Tamihere said he had made mistakes.

But he resisted when a reporter asked if he had regrets.

"I regret a lot of things, but you're not a priest and this isn't a confessional."