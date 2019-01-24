One of New Zealand's most high-profile prisoners has been granted parole.

Arthur William Taylor had been denied parole 19 times prior and was due to remain in prison until October 2022.

A New Zealand Parole Board spokesperson told the Herald parole was granted for Taylor at a hearing this afternoon.

His release date will be next month, while a full written decision outlining the Parole Board's reasons will be available within the next two weeks.

Taylor was serving 17 and a half years for charges of explosives, firearms, kidnapping and conspiracy to supply methamphetamine, among other crimes.

In recent years he has become well-known as a "jailhouse lawyer" after a series of successful court cases, including prosecuting Roberto Conchie Harris - better known as secret "Witness C" - for perjury at David Tamihere's double murder trial in 1990.

He was also instrumental last year in the Supreme Court ruling that denying New Zealand's prisoners the right to vote was inconsistent with the Bill of Rights.

More to come.

