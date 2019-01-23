A man has been arrested after a spate of burglaries at several 24-hour gyms in central and West Auckland, proving crime does not work out.

The man allegedly shadow paid to gain access to the gyms or used stolen swipe cards and would then rifle through bags collecting Eftpos cards and other items.

Shadow paying is following someone closely who has paid for something and entering behind them.

A 25-year-old man is facing a number of charges in relation to burglary and unlawfully using a document and would next be appearing in the Waitakere District Court on February 18.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Salton said the man was linked to more than 24 burglaries in various locations from Henderson to Royal Oak.

"If you're heading out to the gym consider leaving valuables in a locker with a secure lock or in a pocket with a zip.

"Please don't leave them in plain sight or in your vehicle where someone can easily snatch them. Out of sight, out of mind"

Many of the victims did not know their property was taken until much later, when the stolen cards had been used at nearby service stations.

Salton said if you saw someone behaving suspiciously, call 111 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.